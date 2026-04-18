Paliza returns to Montellano with aid; they deliver supplies, food, and emergency vouchers to those affected.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza led a new day of assistance this Friday in Villa Montellano for families affected by the recent rains, delivering household goods, food rations, and the Emergency Bonus, as part of the official response to the damage caused by the rainfall.

During the intervention, Paliza personally oversaw the distribution of aid to residents affected by flooding in different parts of the municipality. This effort also included medical care and work to repair homes and infrastructure.

According to information provided by the Ministry of the Presidency, the Government will supply more than 80 million pesos worth of food rations and furniture, including mattresses, stoves, gas tanks, blenders, dishes, tables, and chairs, as well as raw and cooked food for the affected families.

“A comprehensive effort has been made to support the recovery of Montellano, above all, without political bias and without elements that distort a moment that requires the nobility of all,” Paliza said during the day.

The distribution of the goods was coordinated from the Montellano Recreational Club, under instructions from the Governor of Puerto Plata and the General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects (PROPEEP), with support from members of military and police organizations.

The operation also included installing a mobile hospital to provide medical assistance to residents. At the same time, the Ministry of Housing and Construction (MIVED) began repair and construction work on damaged homes. Similarly, the Ministry of Public Works is working on rehabilitating roads damaged by the rains.

“We are providing an immediate response to the affected families, with medical assistance, home repairs, and ongoing support until the community returns to normal,” the official stated.

As part of the agenda, Paliza also visited the Isaura Tucker school, where he oversaw the delivery of the Emergency Bonus through the Directorate of Social Development Supérate, benefiting 2,190 families in Villa Montellano.

Speaking to dozens of community members, the minister sent a message of reassurance to the affected population. “Spread the word of calm, because the government is here and we will continue to help everyone,” he stated.

With this new intervention, the Government seeks to reinforce direct assistance to the victims of Villa Montellano amid a situation that has raised concern among numerous families in the municipality of Puerto Plata.

More to follow on official and community actions related to the recovery of Villa Montellano after the effects of the recent rains