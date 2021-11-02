Livestock generates more than 200,000 direct jobs in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic’s livestock sector generates more than 200,000 direct jobs in the country, and despite the pandemic, the volume of beef cattle production increased.

While 741,597 units of cattle were produced in 2019, in 2020 (the year of the pandemic), this figure increased to 748,255 units.

These data are discussed in the agribusiness dialogue “5G livestock: an innovative vision of national livestock” held at the Dominican Agribusiness Board (JAD).

Despite the positive figures for the livestock sector, according to the beef cattle producers who attended the open dialogue, the industry has challenges such as lowering costs since the current problem of livestock has subscribed to increases in raw materials and commodities.

According to data from the National Agricultural Precensus of the National Statistics Office (ONE) and the Ministry of Agriculture in 2015, 47,916 productive units are dedicated mainly to raising cattle in the Dominican Republic.

The executive director of the JAD, Osmar Benítez, pointed out that with this meeting the aim is for the cattle ranchers to say that it is going well and what can be improved by seeking solutions.

In the dialogue, where more than 30 farmers present the challenges they understand the sector has, associations and federations of farmers participate.