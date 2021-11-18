Clean energy development for Dominican Republic and other countries in AL

Collaboration. InterEnergy Group and Bank of America

InterEnergy Group, one of the largest providers of clean energy in the Caribbean and Latin America, and Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, announced their collaboration in the financing of InterEnergy’s project to develop wind and solar energy and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

This partnership envisions incorporating innovative alternative energy sources, such as green hydrogen. The announcement was made in Glasgow at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.

Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, president and CEO of InterEnergy Group, said, “We are honored to work with Bank of America on the shared mission of building a better future in the region, including clean energy generation and leading the impending transition to electric mobility.

We look forward to adding innovative technology to the generation mix, including green hydrogen, to help accelerate decarbonization pathways. Alongside these efforts, we reaffirm our commitment to contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda.”

Bank of America intends to work with InterEnergy, in particular, to finance a portion of this energy group’s development pipeline over the next few years, including an amount allocated to Small Island Developing States, where approximately 800 MW has been identified as being in the development stage. The financing structure will be diversified across multiple sustainable development technologies and countries, resulting in much-needed scale, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in these markets.