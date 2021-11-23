Dominican Securities authorizes US$877M fixed income issue at 20 years

Santo Domingo.- The Securities Superintendence on Mon. approved the application for authorization and registration in the Securities Market Registry a Program of Issuance of Fixed Income Trust Securities of up to RD$50.0 billion (US$877 million), to be carried out by Fiduciaria Reservas , SA, with charge and account of the Trust for the Operation, Maintenance and Expansion of the Main Road Network of the Dominican Republic (RD VIAL Trust).

The decision was announced through the first resolution dated November 22, 2021.

”This document indicates that the trustor is the Dominican State, represented by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), being the first trust to which approve a second public offering of securities.”

The maturity of the new fixed income trust securities to be issued under the second program, in accordance with the provisions of their issuance prospectus, will be up to 20 years from the date of each issuance generated by the issuance program, without however, the maturity of the securities will never exceed the term of the Trust.