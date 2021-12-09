Informal jobs prop recovery: Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- Construction, commerce and “other services” are the economic activities that have been supporting the recovery of the jobs lost due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they are jobs with a negative characteristic: they belong to the informal sector.

Labor informality grew 8.2% between January and March 2020 and the third quarter of this year, according to data from the Central Bank.

In that period, informal jobs went from 2,089,488 to 2,261,674, equal to a net increase of 172,186.

The opposite occurred in the formal sector at the same time. From employing 2,256,583 people the number fell to 2,071,957, a reduction of 184,626, a 2% fall.