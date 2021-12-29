Omicron and other viruses force institutions to telework

Santo Domingo, DR.

The large number of people with symptoms of strong flu, influenza, or Covid-19 infections have forced companies or public institutions to partially return to teleworking in order to stop the situation and avoid greater absenteeism from work.

In recent weeks there has been an increase in the demand for laboratory tests for influenza and Covid-19, as it is high in several people with flu symptoms: fever, body aches, and headache.

Some public institutions, where cases of Covid have recently been detected, according to reliable sources, have already taken internal measures to send all staff with flu symptoms to telework and only keep essential personnel onsite until the wave of infections subsides.

Although the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) has not yet announced any restrictive measures, the number of positive cases of Covid and the influenza virus force entities to take steps to protect staff.