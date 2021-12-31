APHIS keeps Dominican Republic on the African swine fever list
Santo Domingo.– The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced today that it has added the Dominican Republic to the list of regions that the APHIS considers to be affected with African swine fever (ASF).
According to the nationalhogfarmer.com, this action was taken on July 28, 2021, after officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed ASF in swine in that country. This notice serves as the official record of the action.
ASF is a highly contagious disease of wild and domestic swine that can spread rapidly in swine populations with extremely high rates of morbidity and mortality.
As a result of the detection, pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic, including casings, are subject to APHIS import restrictions designed to mitigate the risk of ASF introduction into the United States.
A list of regions where ASF exists or is reasonably believed to exist is maintained on the APHIS website.
Regions where African Swine Fever (ASF) exists or the Administrator has reason to believe that ASF exists *
Africa, the continent of
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Bhutan, Kingdom of
Brazil, excluding the State of Santa Catarina
Burma (aka Myanmar)
Cambodia
China, People’s Republic of
Cuba
Dominican Republic
European Union and Northern Ireland – any restricted zone in the European Union (EU) or Northern Ireland established by the EU, any EU Member State, or Northern Ireland because of detection of African swine fever in domestic or feral swine.
Georgia
Haiti
Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China)
India
Indonesia (Republic of)
Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Laos
Malaysia
Mauritius
Moldova
Mongolia
Papua New Guinea
The Philippines
Russia
Serbia
the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
Ukraine
Vietnam