Reactivation of tourism pushes the rescue of 300 thousand jobs in the Dominican Republic

1 in 5 jobs was in hotels, bars, and restaurants

After the excellent performance of tourism in December 2021, the recovery of jobs was one of the focal and critical points dealt with by the authorities for the reactivation of the economy.

In this sense, the Tourism authorities reported that the total recovery of employment exceeds 300,000 places since, on a specific basis, the interannual growth of formal employment in December 2021 was 61% and 5% compared to December 2018.

Likewise, one out of every five formal jobs recovered in the country was in hotels, bars, and restaurants.

In the entire tourism industry, more than 65 thousand formal jobs were recovered throughout 2021, representing an estimated recovery of 91,347 direct informal jobs and 185,000 indirect jobs.

According to the statistics presented by the Tourism Cabinet, 178% of direct formal jobs were recovered as of December 2021 compared to 2020 and corresponded to the lodging sub-sector.

Meanwhile, 144% are food and beverages, 150% to excursions and adventure; 185% to gift shops; and 177% to airlines.

In this sense, Enrique Penson, director of economic studies at the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), indicated that statistics indicate that the reactivation of total formal jobs is at its best and similar to pre-pandemic moments.