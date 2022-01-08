Government increases fuel prices

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Mipymes yesterday ordered an increase of between 1.50 and 4 pesos to the price of fuels, which will apply for the week of the 8th to the 14th of this month. Therefore, starting today, premium gasoline will cost RD$273.60, for an increase of RD$3.50, and regular gasoline at RD$258.50, up RD$3.00.

Optimum diesel will cost RD$ 223.10, for an increase of 4 pesos, while it will be marketed at RD$ 204.60 for an increase of RD$ 3.50. According to Industry and Commerce, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$ 142.60 because it went up RD$ 1.50. However, the entity informed that the other fuels would maintain their prices.

Avtur will cost RD$ 180.68, kerosene RD$ 209.80, fuel oil #6 RD$ 153.64, fuel oil 1% RD$ 172.01, and natural gas RD$ 28.97.

Industry and Commerce said that the Government assumed “a large percentage of the increases” so that the LPG gallon does not increase above 12 pesos.