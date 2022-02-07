Time to decarbonize industry, Airports CEO warns

Santo Domingo.- “I think that the biggest challenge we have now is that new restrictions are introduced that put us back in a situation of slowing down the rate of growth in traffic, but, in addition, the airport industry faces the environmental challenge, which we have to work together with the airlines.”

The statement corresponds to the CEO of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo 21 (Aerodom), Mónika Infante, who highlighted that Vinci, the group that owns the company, was one of the first to adopt a decarbonization policy by 2050.

Infante affirmed that the airlines and the industry are carrying out research to generate mechanisms for the use of sustainable aviation fuels, which already exist, but still need “a little” to be developed on the scale that is needed.

“We have to decarbonize the industry. In our case, we have made a 20% reduction in carbon emissions per passenger at our airports in the last four or five years.”