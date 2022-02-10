Dominican Immigration to issue day passes to Haitians

Santo Domingo.- The card that will be issued to Haitians who enter the country, as “border inhabitant” whose plan was suspended yesterday by the Directorate of Migration, will be valid for one year, although it can be extended or terminated its effects at any time, based on the Immigration Law.

This is provided for by resolution 09-2021, issued by Immigration on October 6,2021, through which it created a pilot plan to implement the “border inhabitant” card for Pedernales province