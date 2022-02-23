Loan of 86M Euro for SD Metro extension

Santo Domingo. In order to “respond to the urgent need” to increase the transport capacity of Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro, the Executive Branch sent to the Chamber of Deputies another loan agreement, signed with the French Agency of Development (AFD), amounting to 86 million euros.

The agreement, signed on December 9, was sent to the Chamber of Deputies on February 2 by President Luis Abinader, who stressed that the project seeks to ensure its sustainability and meet the growing demand for travel, improving the quality of service. of the existing public transport network.

He adds that the project will respond to the congestion of the Santo Domingo Metro, strengthen and consolidate its public transportation system.