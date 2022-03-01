Fund aims to boost Dominican cocoa producers

Santo Domingo.- With an investment of RD$60 million, the Special Fund for Agricultural Development (Feda) presented this Monday the Plan to Promote the Industry and Consumption of Chocolate,.

It aims at the agro-industrialization of Dominican cocoa, financing and supporting small and medium-sized chocolate manufacturers, grouped in associations and cooperatives, mainly women’s, to improve their production and quality.

Feda director Hecmilio Galván, in a meeting with cocoa and chocolate producers, said: “the Feda presents to you this plan that aims to take advantage of the positioning of organic cocoa cultivation, in which the Dominican Republic is the world’s leading exporter.”

He said however, that everything goes in the form of grain, thus reducing the producer’s income.”