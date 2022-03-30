Beverage sales jump 21.1% to US$1.0B

Beverage production increased by 27.1% compared to 2020, mainly due to the increase in sales of “Ethyl alcohol distillation,” which had a 37.9% share, the ” Manufacture of beer, malt and malt beverages” with 27.0% and “Manufacture of carbonated beverages except soda” with a 24.8% share.

The data is contained in the “Economic Profile of the beverage industry of the Dominican Republic,” prepared by the Vice Ministry of Industrial Development of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs.

The institution highlights that, in recent years, growth stands out of 2015 (14.4%), driven mainly by the increase in sales of “Distillation, rectification and blending of alcoholic beverages”, with a 33.4% share, and “Brewing, malt and malt beverages”, with the 11.9%.

It indicates that, in 2020, despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales grew by 2.4%. Also, in 2021, the production of beverages was the manufacturing subsector that contributed the most to internal collections, representing 33.6%, equivalent to RD$51.4 billion (US$1.0 billion).