Seven hospitals were affected by the recent rains

Santo Domingo — The executive director of the National Health Service ( SNS ), Julio Landrón, revealed that a total of seven hospitals were affected by the rains that have impacted the country in recent days.

“All the hospitals, at least those affected by the strong trough, had some water enter, and that’s an impact. But specifically, we had seven hospitals that had significant leaks, and in one of them we even had to open up an area because water was running through the inside of the hospital, like the one I was telling you about, the one in Montellano,” the official said.

Landrón assured that the NHS has an intervention plan for all hospitals.

Furthermore, he indicated that the hospitals in Greater Santo Domingo were not the most affected by the heavy rainfall and resulting flooding, but rather those in more vulnerable areas, such as Montellano and Puerto Plata.

“In less than 24 hours, we rescued the hospital to provide timely service; in addition, we installed a mobile hospital in conjunction with the COE (Emergency Operations Center). We have more than five mobile hospitals, which, if necessary—God willing, no more flooding—but if needed, we are prepared to immediately set them up and provide assistance to the population,” Landrón stated.

He also highlighted that a waterproofing program has been implemented throughout the public network due to the terrain in which hospitals and primary care centers are located.