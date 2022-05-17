Focus on inflation and debt, IMF tells Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.-.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team that completed a visit to the Dominican Republic last week yesterday published its conclusions, among which it recommends that, in the short term, the country’s policy priorities should seek to guarantee the return of the inflation rate to the target range and maintain a downward trajectory in public debt, while supporting the vulnerable population against the impact of global shocks.

In a statement published yesterday, the mission reiterated its assessment that the local economy “has shown a vigorous recovery after the pandemic, despite global factors that have generated challenges in terms of inflation” and that it has shown “remarkable resilience based on appropriate policies, including the support of monetary policy.”

However, he indicated that “the pace of the monetary policy adjustment cycle should depend on the evolution of internal and external economic indicators, with the aim of keeping inflationary expectations anchored and safeguarding the well-earned credibility of the inflation targeting regime.”