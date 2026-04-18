Notification Emergency Rain Relief Bonus: How to find out if you were selected to receive it

With the announcement of the Emergency Bonus following the heavy rains that hit the country, one of the most frequent questions is how to find out whether a person was selected to receive it.

The Directorate of Social Development Supérate explained to the newspaper HOY that this benefit is not administered through voluntary registration; rather, households are identified through surveys conducted by the Single System of Beneficiaries (Siuben).

“Once the technical process of surveying, evaluating, and validating is completed, the households that are beneficiaries are notified directly through official channels,” they indicated.

How do they notify you?

Authorities explained that the selected individuals receive the information through various channels.

One method is through direct notification, either by text message (SMS) or calls from the contact center, using the number registered in the system. In these cases, they are informed that they have been selected and, in some cases, how and when they will receive payment.

In addition, in high-impact communities, teams on the ground can directly confirm which households are included in the program.

Orientation or delivery days are also held, during which the beneficiary’s identity is validated.

Regarding the Emergency Bonus

The Emergency Bonus is a temporary economic support measure provided by the Supérate program to households affected by atmospheric events, such as floods, hurricanes, or other crises.

This is not a permanent or open-access subsidy, but a mechanism designed to respond quickly, in a focused and evidence-based manner to emergencies.

The subsidy will reach approximately 10,000 families, totaling RD$7,000.