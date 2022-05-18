Central Bank: Dominican Republic Jan.-Apr. remittances topped US$3.2B

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported Tuesday that between the months of January and April 2022, the remittances received reached US$3.2 billion.

Likewise, it highlights that this amount exceeds by 877.7 million dollars the remittances received in the first four months of 2019, the period prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in which the United States did not yet have payment schemes, aid that were implemented after March 2020 and ended in September 2021.

The BCRD points out that in April 2022, in particular, remittances totaled 809.8 million dollars, thus marking a figure below the same month in 2021, when they stood at 910.8 million dollars.