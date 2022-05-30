Manufacturing activity falls in April

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Index of Manufacturing Activity (IMAM) of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) fell in April in relation to March, from 63.7 to 56.9, showing decreases in the variables of Inventory of Raw Materials , Production Volume, Employment and Sales Volume.

The IMAM has remained above the threshold of 50.0 throughout the past 2021 and the first four months of this year.

This index is a portrait of the manufacturing activity of a month in relation to the previous one. It is specified that when the IMAM is below the threshold of 50 points, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable. Above 50.0, the outlook is favorable.

The IMAM fell for the first time from the 60.0 where it was located in November of last year, but has remained above the 50.0 threshold from January 2021 to April of this year.