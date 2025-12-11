Dominican markets struggle amid “sky-high” prices, vendors report zero clients despite holidays

Santo Domingo.- Merchants in Santo Domingo are sounding the alarm as festive season crowds fail to materialize in major markets such as Nuevo de la Duarte and Villa Agrícolas. Vendors report little to no customers, attributing the downturn to exorbitant food prices and consumers simply lacking cash to spend, even during what should be a bustling holiday period, Listín Diario reported today.

Salaries averaging around RD$20,000 a month are being stretched to cover a basic basket costing up to RD$45,000, forcing shoppers to buy far less than they need. Fernando Araujo, a stall owner, remarked that families are “doing magic” to make ends meet, and often leave with “less than half” of their planned purchases.

Staple items have seen dramatic price hikes, with salted cod jumping from RD$150 to RD$225 per pound, rice returning to RD$40 per pound, and pork being sold at RD$125 —sometimes at a loss— yet still failing to attract buyers. Consumer groups have labeled the steep increases “criminal,” criticizing government price oversight mechanisms as ineffective and calling for immediate intervention from President Abinader.

Community organizations warn a harsh reality is emerging: families are shifting to less nutritious, cheaper foods just to fill their stomachs. They report a worrying rise in health issues tied to poor diet, including gastrointestinal illnesses and tuberculosis. These groups are urging the government to curb the rising costs of basic foods to prevent a deepening humanitarian crisis in 2026.