New Free Zone approvals poised to boost investment, employment, and export capacity in DR

Santo Domingo.- The approval of 20 new free zone companies and two industrial parks by the National Council of Free Zones of Export (CNZFE) is expected to generate significant economic momentum across key productive sectors in the Dominican Republic. With more than RD$1.12 billion in projected investment for the companies and over USD$3.03 billion for the new parks, the announcement marks one of the most substantial expansions of the free zone regime in recent years. Analysts anticipate a direct impact on job creation, export growth, and regional economic development.

The installation of the La Delgada Industrial Park and the Durán Ventura Free Zone represents a critical step in expanding national industrial capacity. These parks are positioned to attract high-value operations linked to global supply chains, especially in technology-driven services, light manufacturing, and specialized production. Their location strategy is expected to strengthen the industrial footprint in provinces such as Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, and San Juan, contributing to more balanced socioeconomic development.

The companies approved for operation —spanning call centers, software development, BPO services, tobacco processing, textile manufacturing, cosmetics production, and steel-related fabrication— point to a growing diversification within the free zone ecosystem. This broad mix of activities is likely to reinforce the country’s export portfolio, stimulate demand for skilled labor, and encourage knowledge transfer into the domestic economy.

Government officials highlighted the strategic importance of these approvals during the CNZFE council session. Industry and Commerce Minister Víctor “Ito” Bisonó described the expansion as evidence of sustained investor confidence and reaffirmed the role of the free zone sector as a key pillar of national economic growth. The positive performance registered in 2025 —82 new companies and 10 industrial parks approved— underscores an environment conducive to long-term investment and industrial competitiveness.

By strengthening regulatory certainty and promoting a stable business climate, the administration of President Luis Abinader continues to position the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for export-oriented industries. The participation of public and private sector leaders, including representatives from Adozona and the MICM, signals unified institutional support for a sector that remains central to the country’s economic trajectory heading into 2026.