U.S. seeks to extend HOPE/HELP Program to protect jobs in Haiti and Dominican Republic

Washington, D.C.- The U.S. Congress is moving to renew the HOPE/HELP trade preference program, which has been crucial for Haiti’s textile industry and indirectly benefits the Dominican Republic. The initiative allows Haitian-made garments to enter the U.S. duty-free, sustaining tens of thousands of jobs in Haiti and thousands more across the border.

Industrial parks like Codevi, near the Dominican Republic border, employ up to 26,000 workers thanks to these benefits. For every three jobs created in Haiti, one formal job emerges in the Dominican Republic, strengthening economic ties between the two nations. Without renewal, tariffs of up to 30% could hit Haitian exports, threatening regional stability and increasing migration pressures.

Lawmakers argue that maintaining HOPE/HELP is vital for economic recovery in Haiti and for preserving cross-border employment that supports both economies.

By 2022, the textile industry accounted for over 80% of Haiti’s export earnings. Termination of the program on September 30 threatened to reverse these gains. Without it, Haitian exporters would face tariffs as high as 20–30 percent, undermining competitiveness.