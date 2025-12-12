Visa analysis reveals strong economic impact of Bad Bunny concert in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Bad Bunny concerts held on November 21 and 22 at the Olympic Stadium not only drew massive crowds but also delivered a strong economic boost nationwide. According to an analysis by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), transactions made with Visa cards increased by 15% compared to the same weekend in November 2024, with notable impacts on tourism, hospitality, gastronomy, and retail.

International Visa transactions surged by over 40%, while domestic card spending rose 15%. Visitors from Argentina led international arrivals, followed by travelers from Mexico, Italy, and Colombia. The categories with the highest transaction volume were travel, department stores, restaurants, transportation, and lodging.

The event strengthened business activity during an already busy time of the year, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments. Contactless payments also continued to gain ground, with Tap to Pay transactions rising more than 25%.

Visa executives highlighted how major cultural events stimulate economic growth and help identify consumption trends that support business development. The analysis was based on VisaNet transaction data from November 21–22, 2025, compared to the equivalent weekend of the previous year.