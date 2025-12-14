Dominican cheese with export opportunities to Mexico, the United States, and Europe

The Dominican dairy industry has great opportunities to export the cheese they produce.

Dominican cheese has strong potential to expand into international markets, especially in Europe, the United States, and Mexico.

The Dominican diaspora has dramatically expanded opportunities for this product, since anyone visiting family and friends is unlikely to be asked for the traditional cheese loaf, so characteristic of Dominicans.

In 2025, according to ProDominicana records, the country exported RD$2.3 million worth of cheese, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 12.3%.

Tendata reports, collected in ProDominicana’s trade alerts, indicate that the international cheese market continues to expand, driven by more specialized consumption and the growing demand in high-purchasing-power destinations.

It explains that this dynamism positions cheese among the dairy products with the most significant global commercial traction.

As part of the search for markets for Dominican producers, the TradeMap database identified relevant advances in strategic markets in 2024, with Mexico being the country with the highest growth in opportunities, with an increase of 21% and an imported value of US$1,132.0 million, with a more sophisticated demand for premium dairy products.

The Netherlands and the United States show increases of 10%, reaching imports of US$2,233.7 million and US$1,999.9 million, while Greece also advances by 10%.

PRESENCE

The Dominican Republic already has a presence in the U.S. cheese market, which opens up new opportunities to continue strengthening exports to this and other key markets such as Mexico, the Netherlands, and Greece, where demand continues to increase.