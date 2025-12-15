MICM projects Dominican Republic will exceed US$5 billion in foreign investment

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, projected that the Dominican Republic will close 2025 with more than US$5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), driven by the country’s political, social, and economic stability under President Luis Abinader’s administration. According to the minister, this performance places the Dominican Republic among the most attractive investment destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bisonó highlighted that the country ended last year with nearly US$4.8 billion in FDI and is on track to surpass that figure in 2025, reflecting growing international confidence in the Dominican economic model. He explained that sustained investment growth is the result of clear rules, legal certainty, and public policies that have strengthened the business climate and encouraged long-term capital inflows.

Key Sectors Driving Foreign Investment

The MICM minister noted that investment growth has been fueled by strategic sectors such as free trade zones, tourism, renewable energy, commerce, and creative industries, as well as ongoing efforts to promote reindustrialization. These initiatives have reinforced the country’s position as a regional hub for business, logistics, and trade.

Bisonó also pointed to projections from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which forecast that the Dominican Republic will lead economic growth in the region by 2026. He reaffirmed the MICM’s commitment to strengthening competitiveness, supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), attracting foreign capital, and generating quality jobs that improve the living conditions of Dominican families.