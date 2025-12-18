David Collado defends transparency in management of tourism funds

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado reaffirmed that public funds allocated to the tourism sector are managed with full integrity and transparency, underscoring the government’s commitment to responsible administration. He emphasized that both the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and the Tourism Infrastructure Committee (CEIZTUR) operate under strict oversight, with transparency as a core principle of the current administration.

Collado stated that the government has taken a clear departure from past practices, placing accountability at the center of its tourism policy. He also highlighted the recovery of abandoned tourism infrastructure as part of a broader strategy aimed not only at boosting visitor arrivals, but also at restoring dignity and economic opportunities in local communities.

The minister stressed that the post-pandemic recovery of tourism was the result of deliberate and timely government decisions, not chance. He recalled that the Dominican Republic opted to reopen its borders while other countries remained closed, simultaneously strengthening tourism infrastructure, a strategy that positioned the country as one of the leading tourism recovery success stories in the region.