Chamber of Deputies approves RD$401.7 billion in public debt for 2026 budget

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill authorizing the issuance of public debt securities of up to RD$401.7 billion, a request made by the Executive Branch to finance the General State Budget for 2026 and ensure the continuity of key public spending commitments.

Lawmakers explained that the approved amount will help cover the projected fiscal deficit of 3.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), supplement expected revenues, and guarantee funding for social programs, infrastructure projects, and essential public services outlined in the 2026 budget.

Government-aligned deputies emphasized that the bond issuance does not represent new or additional debt beyond what has already been approved, but rather the implementation of a financing strategy established under the budget law for the upcoming fiscal year. They added that the measure provides a transparent and orderly legal framework for accessing financing without resorting to extraordinary fiscal measures.

The legislation authorizes the Ministry of Finance to issue bonds in Dominican pesos or foreign currency and place them in local or international markets under the most favorable financial conditions. It also allows debt management operations such as swaps, buybacks, and conversions to improve debt maturity profiles, reduce short-term payment pressures, and mitigate exchange rate risks. The bill will now be sent to the Senate for further consideration.