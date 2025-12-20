Haven’t you been paid double? Companies have a chance until today to pay it

Santo Domingo — Not a day more, Dominican companies, both public and private, have until today, Saturday, December 20, to pay their employees their “double salary.”

The Ministry of Labor reiterated this, the leading authority responsible for regulating, supervising, and enforcing labor laws in the country.

In a post on its social media accounts, the entity outlined the requirements for receiving it and offered recommendations for workers who have not yet benefited.

In addition, they explain that this money, known as the Christmas bonus, Easter bonus, or 13th salary, “is not a bonus,” but rather a right enshrined in the Dominican Labor Code.

How do you know if you are eligible?

If you still do not know whether or not you are entitled to double pay, the Ministry of Labor clarifies that, even if you have worked for less than a year, you are entitled to the Easter bonus in proportion to the time worked.

In addition, they confirm that this bonus applies even if the employment contract has ended earlier.

Recommendations

If you have not yet received your Christmas bonus, the labor sector regulatory body urges employees to confirm with their employer or the human resources department the payment date.

It also urges them to retain payroll receipts as evidence.

Otherwise, it instructs them to file a report by calling 3-1-1 or contacting the Ministry of Labor at 809-535-4404 for more information.