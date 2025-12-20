Higher ADA production : chicken supply and price stability during December are guaranteed

The national production of broilers reaches 24.7 million units this month, a volume that covers the expected demand and market supply during the season of the year with the most significant consumption…

SANTO DOMINGO — The Dominican Poultry Association (ADA) reported that the national production of broilers for this month reaches 24.7 million units, a volume that allows for covering the expected demand and the market supply during the season of the year with the most significant consumption: Christmas and New Year.

According to the entity, in response to increased demand due to Christmas Eve, the national supply will rise to an average of 850 thousand chickens per day in the live chicken market over the next two weeks, representing an approximate 22% increase in availability.

Supply is guaranteed, says the ADA.

Regarding farm gate prices, the ADA explained that affiliated producers, who represent more than 80% of national production, maintain an average price of RD$48 per pound. At more than 150 popular points of sale nationwide, hot-processed chicken is marketed at around RD$72 per pound.

The ADA recalled that the live chicken distribution system in the Dominican Republic operates as a broad chain of trust, with up to five actors intervening from the farm to the final consumer.

In this process, he pointed out, distortions of a speculative nature may occur that are not directly attributable to either producers or sector authorities but can affect the final price to the consumer.

The Dominican Poultry Association reiterated its commitment to production stability, market transparency, and food security in the country, while calling on all actors in the marketing chain to act responsibly, especially at a time of high consumption among Dominican families.