Punta Catalina pays US$258.4 million to the Dominican State in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Punta Catalina thermoelectric power plant, operated by the Punta Catalina Electric Generation Company (EGEPC), closed fiscal year 2025 with transfers of US$258.4 million to the Dominican State as of December 3, positioning itself as one of the country’s most profitable public assets.

Between 2023 and 2025, Punta Catalina’s cumulative contributions reached US$562.9 million, distributed through debt amortization, dividends, and tax payments. The 2025 figure represents the plant’s highest annual contribution since it began operations and highlights its growing role in supporting public finances.

During the year, the company allocated US$141 million to debt repayments with the Ministry of Finance, paid US$59 million in dividends, and contributed US$58.4 million in taxes, confirming its financial maturity and strong cash-generation capacity. According to EGEPC, the plant played a key role in easing fiscal pressures during a challenging economic period.

EGEPC Executive Vice President Celso Marranzini stated that the 2025 results confirm Punta Catalina’s evolution from an energy project into a strategic fiscal asset for the State. The report also contrasts the plant’s profitability with ongoing losses in the electricity distribution system, noting that Punta Catalina’s surpluses help offset inefficiencies elsewhere in the sector while raising questions about the long-term sustainability of this model.