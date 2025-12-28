Economists cite challenges of the Dominican Republic for 2025

Economists Rafael Espinal and Antonio Ciriaco Cruz yesterday listed the challenges facing the Dominican economy for next year.

The main challenge for the Dominican economy in 2026 is to make a progressive, inclusive and well-structured fiscal reform, Espinal said.

The research professor at the Technological Institute of Santo Dominto (Intec), said that a second challenge is to reactivate public investment and the construction sector.

The third is to maintain a monetary policy with competitive interest rates and the fourth is to rebuild confidence in honest and efficient public administration.

For his part, Ciriaco Cruz, dean of Economic and Social Sciences at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), said that a challenge for 2026 is to increase public investment and keep it around 3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

He understands that by 2026 the authorities will have to boost domestic credit to increase private consumption and private investment, which are fundamental variables to achieve the growth target in 2026.

He added that by 2026, the government must contain the increase in spending on interest payments on the public debt and excessive transfers to the electricity sector.