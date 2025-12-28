Minimum wage 2025 in the DR: how much you earn according to your company and what changes are coming

The Dominican Republic is entering a new phase of wage adjustments with the implementation of Resolution CNS-01-2025, which updates minimum wages for private companies according to their classification, as well as for special sectors such as free trade zones, private security, hotels, bars, and restaurants, and non-profit associations.

These modifications are based on previous resolutions 01-2023 and 01-2025, which establish staggered increases effective in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 to improve workers’ purchasing power and reduce gaps between sectors.

Below, Rogelio Hernández, a lawyer specializing in labor issues, provides a detailed list of the minimum wage increases in 2025 and projections for 2026.

Increases by business category.

Large companies

Monthly: RD$27,988.80

Biweekly: RD$13,994.40

Weekly: RD$6,462.56

Daily: RD$1,175.01

Hourly: RD$146.87

Field workers (10 hours): RD$666.40

2. Medium-sized companies

Monthly: RD$25,656.96

Biweekly: RD$12,828.48

Weekly: RD$5,924.15

Daily: RD$1,077.11

Hourly: RD$134.63

Field (10 hours): RD$666.40

3. Small businesses

Monthly: RD$17,193.12

Biweekly: RD$8,596.56

Weekly: RD$3,969.86

Daily: RD$721.79

Hourly: RD$90.22

Field (10 hours): RD$666.40

4. Microenterprises

Monthly: RD$15,860.32

Biweekly: RD$7,930.16

Weekly: RD$3,662.12

Daily: RD$665.84

Hourly: RD$83.23

Field (10 hours): RD$666.40

Special sectors

Security and surveillance companies

Monthly: RD$22,990.80

Daily: RD$965.18

Hourly: RD$120.64

This sector maintains one of the highest minimum wages outside of large companies, due to the nature of the risk and operational demands of the service.

Monthly: RD$16,700.00 (2024) → RD$18,871.00 (June 2025)

Resolution 03-2025 (4/29/2025)

Free Trade Zones

Free trade zones receive wage increase

• $19,781.00 monthly → Effective from 6/1/2025

• $20,875.00 monthly → Effective from 6/1/2026

Resolution 04-2025 (5/26/2025)

Article 1: Hotels and Casinos

A. $19,320.00 per month, effective June 1, 2025

B. $15,737.75 per month → Effective June 1, 2025

A. $21,840.00 per month → Effective June 1, 2026

B. $18,409.30 per month → From 6/1/2026

Article 2: Restaurants and others

A. $18,409.00 per month → From 6/1/2025

B. $16,001.93 per month → From 6/1/2025

A. $21,000.00 per month → From 6/1/2026

B. $17,701.25 per month → From 6/1/2026

Non-profit associations (Resolution 01/2022)

Monthly: RD$14,500.00

Daily: RD$608.39

Per hour: RD$76.04

Although these organizations are not for-profit, they must comply with the minimum standards established to guarantee decent conditions for their employees.

What do these changes mean for the country?

The new minimum wages represent:

A real increase in income for more than 1.5 million workers.

Greater formalization, especially in micro and small businesses.

Challenges for sectors with low margins, which will have to adjust operating costs.

A positive impact on domestic consumption by increasing purchasing power.

Labor experts note that these adjustments aim to balance business competitiveness with worker protection amid moderate inflation and sustained economic growth.

What union leaders are saying

Rafael (Pepe) Abreu

In this regard, the president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael (Pepe) Abreu, says that although wage adjustments have led to a slight recovery in purchasing power, the incomes of most workers continue to “fall short” of the basic basket of goods.

Abreu explains that the analysis should focus on real wages, that is, what workers can actually buy when their income is compared to current prices for basic goods and services.