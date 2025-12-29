December 2025 becomes Refidomsa’s best month on record

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Petroleum Refinery (Refidomsa) reported historic results in December 2025, marking the best monthly performance in the company’s history. Under the leadership of Samuel Pereyra, the refinery recorded a total of 2,294,345 barrels, reflecting a 7.32% increase compared to December 2024.

This figure also surpasses the previous monthly record set in December 2015, when 2,210,995 barrels were traded, exceeding it by more than 83,000 barrels. As a result, December 2025 stands as the strongest December in the past decade and the highest-volume month ever achieved by Refidomsa.

Pereyra highlighted that these results demonstrate the company’s operational strength and commitment to efficient management, reinforcing its capacity to meet national fuel demand. With this performance, Refidomsa closes 2025 consolidated as a key pillar of the Dominican energy sector, ensuring reliable fuel supply and contributing to the country’s economic and social development.