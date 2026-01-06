Dominican State closes 2025 with RD$268.3 billion fiscal gap

Santo Domingo.- As of December 26, 2025, the Dominican State reported revenues of RD$1.22 trillion, while public spending reached RD$1.49 trillion, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy. This resulted in a fiscal gap of RD$268.36 billion, as government expenditures exceeded income. To finance this shortfall, the State relied on RD$364.54 billion in financial sources, while financial applications—mainly for debt servicing and amortization—totaled RD$82.61 billion.

Meanwhile, the National Congress approved the 2026 General State Budget in December 2025, amounting to RD$1.84 trillion. The budget projects total expenditures of RD$1.62 trillion and a fiscal deficit of approximately RD$280.6 billion, equivalent to 3.2% of GDP. The plan includes significant budget increases for the Ministry of Energy and Mines (75.4%), Sports (45.6%), and Tourism (18%), as well as funding for the creation of the new Ministry of Justice. However, it also contemplates cuts for institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office (27%), due to the restructuring linked to the new ministry, and the Superior Electoral Court (15.5%).