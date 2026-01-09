United States leads remittances to Dominican Republic in December 2025

Santo Domingo.- The United States was the main source of remittances to the Dominican Republic in December 2025, accounting for 80% of formal inflows, equivalent to US$751.9 million, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD). The Central Bank attributed this performance largely to the strength of the U.S. economy, particularly the services sector, where a large portion of the Dominican diaspora is employed.

The BCRD highlighted that the U.S. non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), rose to 54.4 points in December from 52.6 in November, indicating an expansion in economic activity that supported higher remittance flows. Spain ranked second among remittance-sending countries, contributing US$65.1 million, or 6.9% of the total, reflecting the sizable Dominican community living in that country.

Haiti emerged as a notable contributor, accounting for 1.8% of remittances received during the month, despite its ongoing economic, social, and political crisis. This is linked to the large Haitian population residing in the Dominican Republic who receive financial support from relatives abroad. Other countries also contributed to remittance inflows, including Switzerland (1.5%), Italy (1.4%), and Canada and France among the remaining sources.