Inflation Price increases for food, services, and restaurants

The Central Bank explained that it remained within target range and that in December the largest impact came from Food and Beverages

In the period from January to December 2025, inflation was 4.95%, remaining within the monetary program’s target range of 4.0% ± 1.0% for 32 consecutive months since May 2023, as highlighted by the Central Bank.

In December 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.84%. Price increases in basic foodstuffs, personal services, restaurants, and transportation contributed to inflation.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) explained that the most significant impact came from the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages group, which accounted for 50.17% of the month’s inflation. Within this group, price increases were recorded for fresh chicken, plantains and their varieties, chili peppers, and tomatoes. Prices also rose for coffee, carrots, chicken broth, beef, cassava, potatoes, and rice.

Other groups that impacted the CPI were Miscellaneous Goods and Services, with a variation of 1.32%, due to increases in personal care services such as washing, styling and hair cutting; Recreation and Culture, with an inflation of 1.64% due to increases in tourist packages; and Restaurants and Hotels, which showed a variation of 1.00% due to the rise in prices of meals prepared outside the home, including the dish of the day, the service of groceries with accompaniment, the chicken service and sandwiches.

The Transportation group registered a 0.29% variation, mainly due to increases in air and land transport fares. In comparison, Furniture and Household Goods recorded an inflation rate of 0.56%, driven by increases in domestic services, furniture repair, and cleaning products.