Dominican Republic mining exports reach record US$2.59 billion in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic closed 2025 with its highest-ever mining export value, surpassing US$2.59 billion, according to data from the Central Bank. This figure represents a 52% increase compared to 2024, when exports totaled US$1.71 billion, and exceeds previous records such as 2021, when mining exports reached US$2.16 billion. Minister of Energy and Mines Joel Santos attributed the strong performance largely to the final quarter of the year, which generated US$825.9 million—67% more than the same period in 2024—driven mainly by gold and silver exports.

Santos emphasized that mining continues to play a strategic role in the Dominican economy, accounting for more than 40% of total national exports, with gold as the sector’s leading product. He noted that exports in the last quarter of 2025 rose about 14% compared to July–September, reflecting sustained momentum supported by increased investment and strengthened institutional capacity. These results, he said, translate into a direct boost for economic growth, employment, and foreign exchange generation.

Beyond exports, the mining sector also stood out as a major magnet for foreign investment. Between January and September 2025, mining attracted over US$556.3 million in foreign direct investment, equivalent to around 14% of total FDI received by the country, while the broader energy and mining sector accounted for roughly 40% of all FDI. Santos also highlighted progress in sustainable growth and diversification, including international recognition of larimar under the “Larimar Barahona” designation of origin, advances in rare earth exploration in Pedernales, ongoing reforms to the Mining Law, and a major community resettlement agreement in Cotuí involving investments exceeding RD$20 billion.