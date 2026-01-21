World Bank praises Dominican Republic’s economic and social performance

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader met with representatives of the World Bank’s Board of Directors at the National Palace, where the multilateral organization praised the Dominican Republic’s economic stability and social progress. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the country’s development agenda and discussed World Bank–supported programs focused on economic growth, social inclusion, and institutional strengthening.

Following the meeting, board representative Diana Alarcón said the delegation—representing about one-third of the World Bank’s member countries—visited several projects financed by the institution to assess their implementation and results. She described the government’s management of macroeconomic and political stability as “very impressive,” highlighting ongoing efforts to sustain growth through poverty reduction and wage increases, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in social programs, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and key sectors such as tourism, energy, and finance.

Board member Marcos Chiliatto underscored that the Dominican Republic has maintained economic growth above 5% for the past three decades, a rare achievement globally that has contributed significantly to reducing poverty. He also praised advances in social indicators, including historic reductions in hunger, strengthened employment and job training policies, and programs such as Súperate. Chiliatto noted that future challenges include boosting productivity through improvements in infrastructure, education, energy, ports, and communications to sustain long-term growth.