Dominican exports to the Commonwealth rise to US$2.4 billion

Santo Domingo.- Exports from the Dominican Republic to Commonwealth countries increased by 44% in 2025, rising from US$1.398 billion in 2024 to US$2.482 billion, according to the 2025 Annual Report of the Commonwealth Countries Roundtable. The growth highlights the expanding role of Commonwealth nations as key trade partners for Dominican exports, foreign investment, and tourism.

India became the second-largest export market for the Dominican Republic, with shipments totaling US$1.515 billion, surpassed only by the United States. Other major Commonwealth destinations included Canada, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Trinidad, Singapore, Barbados, Australia, and Malaysia, reflecting a growing diversification of Dominican foreign trade.

The report emphasizes that the 56 Commonwealth countries represent 33% of the global population and import approximately US$224 billion annually in food products, presenting significant opportunities for Dominican producers and exporters. It also highlights strong Commonwealth investment in the Dominican Republic, particularly in sectors such as banking, mining, manufacturing, energy, free trade zones, agriculture, and tourism. Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be a strong year for trade and investment, supported by the country’s international positioning and the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Caribbean.