Dominican economy grows 2.1% in 2025, says Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported that the country’s economy recorded accumulated growth of 2.1% in 2025, according to the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (IMAE). Economic performance was driven mainly by the agricultural and mining sectors, along with financial intermediation services and activities related to hotels, bars, and restaurants, which showed solid momentum throughout the year.

On a year-on-year basis, economic activity expanded by 2.3% in December, consolidating overall growth despite a challenging global environment marked by external shocks. The BCRD emphasized that the Dominican economy maintained a path of sustained expansion, supported by resilient domestic sectors and timely policy measures.

To stimulate economic activity, the Central Bank reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by a cumulative 50 basis points during the second half of 2025, bringing monetary conditions closer to a neutral stance in line with inflation expectations. In addition, the BCRD implemented an RD$81 billion liquidity program to support productive sectors. As a result, financial conditions eased, reflected in a decline in the interbank rate from 12.6% in June 2025 to 7.1% in January 2026, as well as lower deposit and lending rates across the banking system, helping to strengthen domestic demand.