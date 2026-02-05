Dominican Republic records highest level of foreign investment

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic continues to strengthen its position as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Latin America and the Caribbean, nearly doubling inflows over the past five years and reaching a new historic high in 2025. According to data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, FDI reached US$5,032.3 million last year, marking a 97% increase over the period and the country’s fourth consecutive annual record.

ProDominicana Executive Director Biviana Riveiro Disla said the results reflect more than growth figures, highlighting investor confidence and a long-term national strategy focused on stability, competitiveness, and openness. She emphasized that the sustained increase in FDI demonstrates the Dominican Republic’s credibility as a destination for global investment.

In 2025, tourism led foreign investment with a 26.3% share, followed by energy at 23.8% and real estate at 15.7%. Additional investment flowed into trade and industry (10.5%), free trade zones (8.7%), and mining (6.7%), while the financial sector accounted for 3.4% and other sectors represented 4.9%.

Riveiro noted that FDI plays a key role in economic development by strengthening integration into global value chains, boosting exports, generating employment, and facilitating the transfer of technology and knowledge, all of which contribute to higher productivity and competitiveness.

The sustained growth in investment is attributed to government policies aimed at ensuring macroeconomic, social, legal, and political stability, while fostering a favorable climate for business. Within this framework, ProDominicana has played a strategic role by identifying opportunities in priority sectors, promoting the country internationally through more than 350 activities in over 60 countries, coordinating with public and private institutions, and supporting investors throughout the entire project cycle.

Among its key initiatives, ProDominicana has introduced an Investment Guide available in 10 languages, strengthened the Single Window for Investment that streamlines 41 procedures across 26 public institutions, and led the development of the 2025–2036 Plan for Attracting and Expanding Foreign Direct Investment, designed to secure long-term investment retention and growth.

Riveiro reaffirmed the country’s commitment to positioning itself as a safe, competitive, and reliable platform for investment, production, and exports, underscoring that record figures are supported by institutional strength and long-term economic vision.

In parallel, total exports reached US$15,930.6 million, representing a 14.4% increase, driven by higher shipments of gold, cocoa beans, raw tobacco, medical instruments, plastic products, Portland cement, bananas, electrical equipment, and coffee.