Inespre announces the sale of nearly two million pounds of chicken at 55 pesos each

The Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre) reported the start of sales of almost two million chickens, which will reach the population through various programs implemented by the official agency.

In total, it’s 1,730,000 pounds of white meat.

This was reported by the entity’s director, David Herrera Díaz, who explained that the chicken will cost 55 pesos per pound.

“We started receiving 32 containers of frozen chickens that will be sold whole in the Ruta Alimentaria, Bodegas Móviles, Mercados de Productores programs and at the fairs in which we plan to participate,” the official said.

He stated that the initiative is part of the projects carried out by the official entity, with a view to supplying food at affordable prices to the population.

He stated that by selling the product, they are also combating speculation about the price of white meat.

The director of Inespre explained that the sale of nearly two million pounds of chickens is made possible by the support they have received from President Luis Abinader, who, he said, has been emphatic about the importance of selling food by eliminating intermediaries.

David Herrera Díaz urged the public to monitor the social media accounts of the Price Stabilization Institute, which publishes daily the locations of the institutional food sales programs.