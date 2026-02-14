Slow construction: Will the middle class be able to continue buying homes in the Dominican Republic?

The president of the Dominican Association of Housing Builders and Developers (ACOPROVI), Annerys Meléndez, warned that the construction sector is facing a crisis marked by rising housing costs and a slowdown in projects due to bureaucratic procedures and a shortage of qualified labor.

Meléndez explained on the Teleantillas program “Uno más Uno” that over the last two years, construction has experienced a sustained decline, while housing prices have increased by 45% to 60%, limiting middle-class access to decent housing.

The leader pointed out that the sector faces a “perfect storm” of factors: inflation, high interest rates, a shortage of skilled workers, and delays in obtaining permits and certifications.

Among the proposed solutions, he highlighted the need to streamline consulates to facilitate the documentation of foreign workers, implement regulated work permits for Haitian labor, and digitize the processing of environmental, electrical, and sanitary permits.

“Until we achieve faster and more efficient processes, the national economy will continue to be affected, since housing construction represents about 80% of the sector,” Meléndez stated.

The ACOPROVI representative insisted that a one-stop shop system and a “fast track” for strategic projects would boost investment and ensure that families can access housing at fairer prices.