Food prices lead January inflation rise in Dominican Republic

The increase was driven mainly by higher food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, which rose 0.68% and accounted for 45.7% of January’s inflation. Additional pressure came from restaurants and hotels (1.13%), education (1.79%), miscellaneous goods and services (0.34%), and housing (0.26%).

These gains were partly offset by a 0.28% decline in transportation costs, helping to moderate the overall rise in the consumer price index.

On the monetary front, core inflation—which excludes volatile items such as food, fuels, regulated services, alcohol, and tobacco—stood at 4.89% year-on-year. Overall inflation closed 2025 at 4.95%, remaining within the central bank’s target range of 4.0% ± 1.0% for the 32nd consecutive month.