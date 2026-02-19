Dominican tobacco exports rise 1.4% in 2025

Santiago.- The Dominican Republic Tobacco Institute (INTABACO) reported that exports of tobacco and related products rose 1.4% in 2025, increasing from US$1.340 billion in 2024 to US$1.359 billion, an annual gain of 1.183 billion pesos.

The figures were announced by INTABACO director Iván Hernández Guzmán following the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Technological University of Santiago (UTESA). The agreement, signed by UTESA president and chancellor Frank Rodríguez González, will support hands-on training for agricultural students in tobacco cultivation, curing, and cigar making at the university’s farm in Estancia del Yaque, Santiago province.

Rodríguez González said the partnership will benefit thousands of students and help supply skilled labor to a sector that ranks as the country’s third-largest export industry, after gold and medical supplies. Hernández Guzmán added that the tobacco industry generates more than 122,000 direct and indirect jobs, including 38,000 in free trade zones, making it one of the leading job creators nationwide.

INTABACO also reported that 11 Dominican tobacco products and derivatives are exported to 142 countries by 287 companies operating in eight provinces. Government support for the sector includes financing, training, and infrastructure projects such as free trade zones in San Juan.

According to data from Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana), the United States is the top destination for Dominican tobacco exports, followed by markets such as India, Haiti, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Germany, and Colombia, along with strong demand across Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East.