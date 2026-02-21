Central Bank: RD$2,000 banknotes will be in circulation starting February 24, 2026, year 2025

"These banknotes, whose manufacture was ordered through an international public tender in May 2025, contain the same security features as the RD$2,000.00 banknotes currently in circulation," the Central Bank stated.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced that starting Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the RD$2,000 banknotes dated 2025 will be in circulation.

In that regard, he noted that these banknotes will maintain their legal tender status for the payment of all public and private obligations.

Specifications of RD$2,000 bills.

This issuance is made pursuant to the provisions contained in Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic and Article 25, paragraphs a) and c) of the Monetary and Financial Law No. 183-02.

The Central Bank urges citizens to consult the information available on its website if they have any questions regarding these or other banknotes or coins.