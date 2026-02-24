Dominican Republic, Bladex sign declaration to open local office

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic and the Latin American Foreign Trade Bank (Bladex) signed a joint declaration of intent on Monday aimed at facilitating the opening of a Bladex office in the country.

In a statement, the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the longstanding relationship of cooperation and friendship between the Dominican Republic and Bladex, which was founded in 1979 by 23 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean and is headquartered in Panama City.

The declaration outlines objectives focused on strengthening institutional cooperation, promoting investment and financing for foreign trade, and exploring mechanisms that support regional economic integration and sustainable development.

The Dominican Government reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with Bladex, expressing confidence that the formalization of the agreement will significantly enhance the bank’s presence in the country and create new opportunities to support both national and regional economic growth.

The document was signed by Hugo Francisco Rivera Fernández, Vice Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation, and Jorge Salas Taurel, executive president of Bladex.