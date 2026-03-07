Formal loans taken out by women exceed those taken out by men.

Women’s access to formal credit increased from 925,670 in January 2021 to 1,311,792 in January of this year, representing a 42% increase of 386,655.

In November 2025, for the first time, the number of women with loans surpassed the number of men. This trend has continued, with a difference of 3,579 recorded in January of this year. Similarly, women topped the list of new borrowers, slightly ahead of men.

Women accounted for 50.4% and men for 49.6% of this category between January 2025 and January 2026, according to data from the Dominican Banking Market Information System (SIMBAD) of the Superintendency of Banks.

The term “new debtors” refers to people who are gaining access to formal credit for the first time.

The progress in women’s access to the financial system mirrors that observed in the male population. However, when analyzing the loan amounts, a gap persists in favor of men. The average outstanding balance for men was RD$190,750 in January of this year, while women had an average balance of RD$139,167 during the same period.

Regarding savings, there is a notable difference between male and female savings levels. As of January of this year, men had accumulated a balance of one trillion pesos (57.4%), while women had accumulated RD$795 billion (42.5%). On average, women had deposits of RD$114,000 and men of RD$160,000.

On the other hand, the study found that, among a sample of 1,202 users, 65% of women said they fully trust their financial institution, slightly higher than that of men (60%), which could be associated with advances in inclusion.