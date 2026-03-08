Blackout created opportunity to improve electricity generation in the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Renewable Energy Association (ADER) believes that the collapse of the electrical system on February 23 should be seen as an opportunity to improve the flexibility of the generation fleet, reinforce the operational discipline of all technologies, and strengthen the transmission infrastructure, while preserving legal certainty and the confidence of investors who have committed to modernizing the national energy matrix.

ADER emphasizes that the recent general blackout has generated a necessary debate on the stability of the Dominican electrical system, which should lead to effective solutions and be grounded in technical facts and a correct reading of the event’s chronology.

He argues that the time the blackout began is “relevant” because it does not coincide with the usual peak of photovoltaic generation, which in the electrical system normally occurs between noon and the early afternoon.

He adds that at that time (10:00 in the morning), solar energy is in a gradual increase, without peaks or abrupt downward ramps.

In that order, it points out that the data rules out that the event can be attributed to an excess of renewable injection or to the absence of storage in existing photovoltaic projects.

“Renewable energy sources operated in accordance with their nature and the rules in force, without having initiated the event or controlled its evolution,” he adds.

He believes that the technical analysis leans towards a different dynamic: the operation of large-scale thermal units, designed for base generation, with high technical minimums and limited downstream flexibility.

In that context, it recognizes that it is important to acknowledge the role of the Coordinating Body, which acts within its technical mandate and cannot immediately modify the physical limitations of thermal power plants or force them to operate below their safe technical minimums.