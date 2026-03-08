Foreign Exchange Market Dollar Today: Buying and Selling Rates from March 7th to 9th

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reported that the buying and selling rates for the US Dollar, as of March 7, 2026, are RD$60.3088/US$ and RD$60.7541/US$, respectively, which will serve as a reference for the institution’s operations until March 9, 2026

The entity stressed that these rates are the weighted average of spot market transactions (cash, transfers, and checks) for today and exclude operations in the financial derivatives market.

He also reported that, according to the Eleventh Resolution of the Monetary Board dated August 14, 2003, the exchange rate to be used for the daily revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currency will be the aforementioned spot market purchase rate.